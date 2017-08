Oct 25 (Reuters) - April Sa

* Says 645.3 million euros ($702.28 million) in sales at end september 2016, up 7.5 percent based on reported data and 7.2 percent like-for-like

* Confirms its forecast of a decrease towards lower end of results range Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9189 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)