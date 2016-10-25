FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Havas nine-month revenue up 4.7%
October 25, 2016 / 3:51 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Havas nine-month revenue up 4.7%

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Havas Sa

* "group revenue for first nine months of 2016 is in line with our targets, up 4.7% on an unadjusted basis and 2.7% on an organic basis

* In 3(rd) quarter, group performed strongly in europe in all its major markets, including united kingdom where, macro-economic climate notwithstanding, we achieved organic growth of 8.6%

* Consolidated group revenue for first nine months of year was eur 1,624 million, compared to eur 1,550 million for equivalent period in 2015, an increase of 4.7%

* Group organic growth (excluding variations in exchange rates and scope of consolidation) was +2.7% for first nine months and +2.0% in q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Paris newsroom, paris.equities@thomsonreuters.com email; +33 1 4949 5452)

