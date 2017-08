Oct 25 (Reuters) - Unibail-Rodamco :

* Q3 gross rental income 1.32 billion euros ($1.44 billion) versus 1.24 billion euros year ago

* Consolidated turnover of Unibail-Rodamco for first 9 months of 2016 amounted to 1,501.4 million euros

* Reiterates its forecast of recurring earnings per share around 11.20 euro for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9187 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)