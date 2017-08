Oct 25 (Reuters) - Banca IFIS SpA :

* Sells 861 million euros ($937.72 million) in non performing loans

* The non-performing loan portfolio corresponds to about 42,000 positions

* The portfolio was transferred to the secondary consumer credit market and consists of advanced-age assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9182 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)