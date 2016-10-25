FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Mack-Cali Realty qtrly FFO per share $0.60
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2016 / 9:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Mack-Cali Realty qtrly FFO per share $0.60

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Mack-cali Realty Corp :

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.60; qtrly core FFO $0.56

* Sees 2016 funds from operations per diluted share $ 2.26 to $ 2.28

* Sees 2017 FFO per share $ 2.25 to $ 2.40

* Sees 2016 core funds from operations per share $2.14-$2.16; sees 2017 core FFO per share $2.25-$2.40

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2015 FFO per share view $1.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 FFO per share view $2.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $2.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: bit.ly/2esqRUb Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.