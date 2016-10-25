BRIEF-Mack-Cali Realty qtrly FFO per share $0.60

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Mack-cali Realty Corp :
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.60; qtrly core FFO $0.56
* Sees 2016 funds from operations per diluted share $ 2.26 to $ 2.28
* Sees 2017 FFO per share $ 2.25 to $ 2.40
* Sees 2016 core funds from operations per share $2.14-$2.16; sees 2017 core FFO per share $2.25-$2.40
* Q3 FFO per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2015 FFO per share view $1.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 FFO per share view $2.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 FFO per share view $2.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S