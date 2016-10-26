FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Ainsworth Game Technology expects H12017 pre-tax profit to be approximately $15 mln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
October 26, 2016 / 12:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Ainsworth Game Technology expects H12017 pre-tax profit to be approximately $15 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd

* For h12017 pre-tax profit excluding impact of changes in foreign exchange rates, is expected to be approximately $15m

* "Trends affecting company's sales in domestic markets in 2h fy16 have continued into new financial year"

* Unit volumes in australia for 1h fy17 are down by approximately 30% compared to pcp

* Expects 2h fy17 to show significant improvement in co's net profit before tax excluding currency impacts

* "Anticipated synergy benefits arising from strategic relationship with novomatic ag are expected to be realised in 2hfy17" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.