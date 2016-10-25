FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2016 / 10:05 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Marine Products Corp announces change in term and price of tender offer and quarterly dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Marine Products Corp

* Marine Products Corp- Extending term of its previously announced tender offer and raising offer price at which it is willing to purchase shares

* Expiration date of tender offer has been extended to November 11, 2016

* Original offer price of $9.00 per share has been increased to $9.64 per share

* Company announced today that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

