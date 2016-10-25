FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Wesfarmers announces quarterly retail sales results
#Beverages - Brewers
October 25, 2016 / 11:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Wesfarmers announces quarterly retail sales results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Wesfarmers Ltd :

* Asx alert-2017 first quarter retail sales results-wes.ax

* Headline food and liquor sales for q1 were $7.9 billion, up 2.9 per cent

* coles' headline food and liquor sales increased by 2.9 per cent for quarter

* Total sales for target for quarter were $643 million, a decrease of 17.1 per cent

* bunnings australia and new zealand achieved total sales growth of 7.4 per cent during quarter

* Kmart recorded quarterly strong sales growth of 11.2 per cent

* headline food and liquor sales for q1 were $7.9 billion, up 2.9 per cent for coles

* Q1 total coles sales $9.40 billion versus $9.43 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

