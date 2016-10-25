FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2016 / 7:55 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Serko says EBITDA loss for H1 FY17 has reduced to approximately NZ$1.8m

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Serko Ltd

* Ebitda loss for h1 fy17 has reduced to approximately $1.8m

* Expects to achieve break-even early in 2018 financial year (fy18)

* Expects to record serko's first full-year profit in fy18

* Revenue growth was adversely impacted by stronger nzd/aud exchange rates in h1 fy17

* Serko does not anticipate any requirement for additional capital

* Hy net loss before tax for period has reduced to approximately $2.0m

* Total income from all sources including grants will be approximately $7.6m for h1 fy17

* All figures in NZ$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

