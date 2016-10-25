FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 months
BRIEF-Restaurant Brands New Zealand to buy Hawaiian Taco Bell, Pizza Hut franchisee
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2016 / 8:05 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Restaurant Brands New Zealand to buy Hawaiian Taco Bell, Pizza Hut franchisee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands New Zealand Ltd :

* Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited - acquisition of PIR and $94 milion entitlement offer

* Co to acquire Hawaiian Taco Bell and Pizza Hut franchisee, Pacific Island Restaurants, Inc for US$105 million

* Deal to be funded in part through a NZ$94 million underwritten entitlement offer

* Entered into agreements to purchase 100% of shares in Pacific Island Restaurants Inc

* No shares offered under offer will be entitled to receive FY17 interim dividend

* Completion of acquisition is expected by late December

* Acquisition and associated transaction costs are expected to be funded through new NZ dollar equity and US dollar debt

* Shares offered under offer will be issued at a price of $4.70 per new share

* Acquisition of PIR would be about 6% accretive to earnings (excluding non-trading items )per share, to Sept 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.