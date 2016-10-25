FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 10 months
BRIEF-NY attorney general announces $12 mln settlement with Draftkings, Fanduel
#Casinos & Gaming
October 25, 2016 / 8:10 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-NY attorney general announces $12 mln settlement with Draftkings, Fanduel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - New York Attorney General Schneiderman

* A.G. Schneiderman Announces $12 Million Settlement With Draftkings And Fanduel

* Draftkings And Fanduel Agrees To Pay $6 Million Each For "Repeated False Advertising Violations In New York"

* Cos Agree To Marketing Reforms, Enhanced Disclosure To Users About Terms,Conditions Of Marketing Promotions,Winnings,Success Rates

* Companies Will Be Required To Maintain A Webpage That Provides Information About The Rate Of Success Of Users In Its Contests Source (on.ny.gov/2f59quX)(on.ny.gov/2dTE6g6)

