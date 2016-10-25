BRIEF-Capital One Financial posts Q3 adj. earnings $2.03/share

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Capital One Financial Corp

* Q3 revenue rose 3 percent to $6.5 billion

* Q3 earnings per share $1.90

* Excluding adjusting items, Q3 2016 net income of $2.03 per share

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.94, revenue view $6.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest margin of 6.79 percent, up 6 basis points.

* Says common equity Tier 1 capital ratio under Basel III standardized approach of 10.6 percent at September 30, 2016.

* Capital One Financial Corp - qtrly net interest income $5,277 million versus $5,093 million in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: