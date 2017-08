Oct 25 (Reuters) - Exco Resources Inc

* Exco Resources -On Oct 19, Chris Peracchi, VP, acting CFO and treasurer submitted notice of departure from positions as employee and officer of co and units

* Exco Resources - Board appointed Tyler Farquharson,current vice president of strategic planning, as co's acting CFO and treasurer