10 months ago
BRIEF-Generation Healthcare invests in Epping Medical Centre
#Healthcare
October 25, 2016 / 10:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Generation Healthcare invests in Epping Medical Centre

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Generation Healthcare Reit

* Pleased to announce it has made an investment into epping medical centre in growth area of epping, melbourne, victoria

* Deal for initial investment of $28.625 million

* Funding for transaction will be from new and current debt facilities and is accretive to fund's earnings

* $22.25 million of initial investment by way of secured first mortgage senior loan facility

* Fund has entered into a put / call agreement that would see GHC acquiring a 50% interest in epping medical centre for $17.50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

