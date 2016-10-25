BRIEF-Wesfarmers says quarterly Curragh coal production 11.8 pct down

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Wesfarmers Ltd :

* Curragh coal production for quarter was 2,615,000 tonnes, 11.8 per cent lower than previous quarter

* In line with previous guidance, export metallurgical coal sales volumes at curragh for 2017 fy expected to be between 8.0 and 8.5 million tonnes

* At Curragh, relatively high levels of carryover tonnage expected to be delivered in q2

* Coal sales volumes are expected to be weighted towards second half of financial year

* "Resources business is expected to report broadly breakeven earnings before interest and tax result for h1 2017 financial year"