FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 months
BRIEF-Wesfarmers says quarterly Curragh coal production 11.8 pct down
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 25, 2016 / 10:55 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Wesfarmers says quarterly Curragh coal production 11.8 pct down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Wesfarmers Ltd :

* Curragh coal production for quarter was 2,615,000 tonnes, 11.8 per cent lower than previous quarter

* In line with previous guidance, export metallurgical coal sales volumes at curragh for 2017 fy expected to be between 8.0 and 8.5 million tonnes

* At Curragh, relatively high levels of carryover tonnage expected to be delivered in q2

* Coal sales volumes are expected to be weighted towards second half of financial year

* "Resources business is expected to report broadly breakeven earnings before interest and tax result for h1 2017 financial year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.