BRIEF-Logitech International Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.28 from continuing operations
Oct 26 Crowd Mobile Ltd
* Executed partnership agreement with viacom international media networks, international division of viacom inc.
* Quarterly revenue of $10.6 million and underlying ebitda of $2.2 million
* "Eexpected that december quarter results (q2-fy17) will be materially higher than september quarter results" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.28 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Oct 25 Media mogul Sumner Redstone on Tuesday sued two ex-girlfriends for civil claims including elder abuse, alleging he was forced to borrow $100 million from the private company that holds his voting shares of CBS Corp and Viacom Inc to cover tax obligations on gifts he gave to the women.