BRIEF-Western Energy Services reports Q3 loss of $0.23 per basic common share
* Releases third quarter 2016 financial and operating results
Oct 25 Alexander & Baldwin Inc :
* Alexander & Baldwin increases dividend
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.07per share
* Q4 2016 dividend is a one-cent per share increase from prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Releases third quarter 2016 financial and operating results
* Google Access CEO Craig Barratt to step down - blog Source text: http://bit.ly/2eQbqU3 Further company coverage:
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.28 from continuing operations