FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Innovalues says to be acquired by unit of Northstar Advisors Pte. Ltd
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2016 / 2:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Innovalues says to be acquired by unit of Northstar Advisors Pte. Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Innovalues Ltd:

* Proposed Acquisition Of Innovalues Limited By Way Of A Scheme Of Arrangement

* Shares to be acquired at S$1.01 each, via a scheme of arrangement

* Proposed acquisition will be carried out by way of a scheme of arrangement

* Consideration values Innovalues at approximately S$331.4 million

* Innovalues and Precision Solutions jointly announced proposed acquisition of all issued ordinary shares in capital of Innovalues

* Co's shareholders to receive either S$1.01 per company's share in cash, or one share of precision solutions and s$0.61 in cash, per Innovalues share

* Precision Solutions is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Northstar Equity Partners IV, an investment fund advised and managed by Northstar Advisors Pte. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.