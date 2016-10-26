Oct 26 Innovalues Ltd:

* Proposed Acquisition Of Innovalues Limited By Way Of A Scheme Of Arrangement

* Shares to be acquired at S$1.01 each, via a scheme of arrangement

* Proposed acquisition will be carried out by way of a scheme of arrangement

* Consideration values Innovalues at approximately S$331.4 million

* Innovalues and Precision Solutions jointly announced proposed acquisition of all issued ordinary shares in capital of Innovalues

* Co's shareholders to receive either S$1.01 per company's share in cash, or one share of precision solutions and s$0.61 in cash, per Innovalues share

* Precision Solutions is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Northstar Equity Partners IV, an investment fund advised and managed by Northstar Advisors Pte.