Oct 26 (Reuters) - Resolute Mining:

* Entered into a share swap agreement with Osisko Mining Incorporated to acquire Osisko's 12.9% interest in Kilo Goldmines Ltd

* Resolute will purchase, via unit, Osisko's 21.9 million shares of Kilo by issuing 1.5 million ordinary resolute shares