BRIEF-Dottikon Es Holding H1 net sales up 56 pct at CHF 67.6 million

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Dottikon Es Holding AG :

* In the first business half year 2016/17 net sales of 67.6 million Swiss francs ($67.97 million), representing a 56 percent net sales growth compared to the previous year

* Expects to report a substantial profit hike compared to a rather weak previous-year period (previous year: net income of 1.0 million Swiss francs) in its half-year report 2016/17

* For FY anticipates a further increase in net sales and net income compared to the previous year Source text - bit.ly/2eK5Inc Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9946 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)