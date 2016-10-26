BRIEF-Melexis Q3 earnings narrowly miss Reuters poll

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Melexis NV :

* Sales for the third quarter of 2016 total 114.5 million euros ($124.7 million), an increase of 13 pct compared to the same quarter of the previous year (Reuters poll: 116 million euros)

* Q3 operating profit is 29.7 million euros, an increase of 9 pct (Reuters poll EBIT: 29.1 million euros)

* Q3 gross margin was 53.2 million euros, an increase of 11 pct

* Q3 net income 25.2 million euros or 0.62 eur per share, an increase of 1 pct compared to 25.0 million euros or 0.62 eur per share in Q3 2015 (Reuters poll: 25.5 million euros)

* Confirms its full year outlook

* Melexis expects a full year sales growth around the level of 13-14 pct, a gross profit margin around 45 pct and an operating margin around 25 pct Source text: bit.ly/2dUUn4w Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9185 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)