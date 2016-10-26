FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Melexis Q3 earnings narrowly miss Reuters poll
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
October 26, 2016 / 5:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Melexis Q3 earnings narrowly miss Reuters poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Melexis NV :

* Sales for the third quarter of 2016 total 114.5 million euros ($124.7 million), an increase of 13 pct compared to the same quarter of the previous year (Reuters poll: 116 million euros)

* Q3 operating profit is 29.7 million euros, an increase of 9 pct (Reuters poll EBIT: 29.1 million euros)

* Q3 gross margin was 53.2 million euros, an increase of 11 pct

* Q3 net income 25.2 million euros or 0.62 eur per share, an increase of 1 pct compared to 25.0 million euros or 0.62 eur per share in Q3 2015 (Reuters poll: 25.5 million euros)

* Confirms its full year outlook

* Melexis expects a full year sales growth around the level of 13-14 pct, a gross profit margin around 45 pct and an operating margin around 25 pct Source text: bit.ly/2dUUn4w Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9185 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.