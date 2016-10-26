FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Phoenix Mecano 9-month net sales up at 430.5 mln euros
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
October 26, 2016 / 5:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Phoenix Mecano 9-month net sales up at 430.5 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Phoenix Mecano AG :

* Cumulative consolidated gross sales as at September 2016 rose by 3.2% from 421.0 million euros to 434.5 million euros ($473.00 million)

* 9-month net sales totalled 430.5 million euros(previous year: 417.0 million euros)

* 9-month result of period after taxes was 19.2 million euros, up 9.1% on previous year (17.6 million euros)

* 9-month incoming orders rose by 0.6% from 430.0 million euros to 432.6 million euros, corresponding to a book-to-bill ratio of 99.6%

* Management and board of directors of Phoenix Mecano group expect operating result for year as a whole to be at lower end of 34-40 million euros range indicated at start of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9186 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.