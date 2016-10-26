FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ipsen Q3 sales up 12.2 pct at 390.6 mln euros
October 26, 2016 / 5:36 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Ipsen Q3 sales up 12.2 pct at 390.6 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Ipsen SA :

* Reports 12.2% sales growth for the third qtr Of 2016 and raises full year guidance

* Q3 consolidated group sales grew 12.2 pct to 390.6 million euros ($425.2 million)

* Fully committed to launch of Cabometyx in first European countries in coming weeks

* 2016 objectives revised

* Raises its guidance for specialty care sales to greater or equal to 15 pct growth

* Revises its guidance for primary care sales to a range of -3 to -5 pct

* Guidance for core operating margin is raised to around 22 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9186 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

