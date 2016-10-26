FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2016 / 5:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-XXL ASA Q3 EBITDA incl. one-offs increases to NOK 214 mln YOY

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - XXL ASA :

* Q3 total revenue 2.08 billion norwegian crowns ($251.48 million) versus 1.75 billion crowns year ago

* Q3 EBITDA incl. one-offs 214 million crowns versus 201 million crowns year ago

* Intends to open at least one store in Austria, and possibly two stores, late 2017 and to launch E-commerce from the same date as the first store opening

* CAPEX per store will be in the range of 1.7 million euros ($1.85 million)- 1.9 million ($2.07 million) euros and an average pay-back per store of 4-5 years

* Average sale per store is expected to be around 12 million euros

* XXL expects between 15-20 stores in total in the Austrian market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2709 Norwegian crowns) ($1 = 0.9187 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

