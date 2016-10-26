FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Enea AB Q3 operating profit up at SEK 29.6 million
October 26, 2016 / 5:30 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Enea AB Q3 operating profit up at SEK 29.6 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Enea AB :

* Q3 revenue 120.7 million Swedish crowns ($13.52 million) versus 117.7 million crowns year ago

* Q3 operating profit 29.6 million crowns versus 27.9 million crowns year ago

* Despite expectation of lower royalty revenues going forward, retains objective of continuing to grow company with good profitability

* Objective for full year 2016 is to achieve revenue growth and assessment that earnings per share will improve compared to 2015 are unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9256 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
