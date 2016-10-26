FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Novozymes Q3 EBIT down at DKK 973 million
October 26, 2016 / 6:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Novozymes Q3 EBIT down at DKK 973 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Novozymes :

* Outlook for full-year organic sales growth is adjusted to around 2 percent, from previously 2-4 percent

* Adjustment reflects sales performance in first nine months, and continued challenges in Household Care, Food & Beverages and agricultural markets

* Outlook for FY sales growth in DKK is reduced to 0-1 percent, from previously 1-3 percent

* Q3 sales DKK 3.39 billion ($496.53 million) (Reuters poll DKK 3.61 billion)

* Q3 EBIT DKK 973 million (Reuters poll DKK 1.03 billion) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8274 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
