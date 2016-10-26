FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Russia's Mail.ru says Q3 revenue rises 5 pct yr/yr
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
October 26, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Russia's Mail.ru says Q3 revenue rises 5 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mail.ru Group Ltd :

* Says in Q3 2016, the company achieved revenue growth of 5.0 percent year-on-year to 9.127 billion roubles ($146.74 million), excluding Pixonic, the acquisition of which was completed in early October;

* Including Pixonic, Q3 aggregate segment revenue grew 9.4 percent y-o-y to 9.620 billion roubles;

* Net cash position as of Sept. 30, 2016 was 9.550 billion roubles;

* Says "We retain our FY2016 like-for-like revenue guidance";

* Says Boris Dobrodeev takes the position of CEO (Russia). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.1983 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.