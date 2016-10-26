FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lloyds posts lower operating costs, says economic outlook uncertain
October 26, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Lloyds posts lower operating costs, says economic outlook uncertain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group Plc

* lloyds banking group plc to continue to expect to generate around 160 basis points of cet1 capital in 2016 pre dividend percent

* Loans and advances to customers were 1 percent lower at £452 billion (31 december 2015: £455 billion

* Loans and advances to customers £452bn

* Operating costs were £5,959 million in period, 2 per cent lower than in first nine months of 2015

* Continue to expect to generate around 160 basis points of cet1 capital in 2016 pre dividend

* Outlook for uk economy remains uncertain

* Group's liquidity position remains strong and liquidity coverage ratio was in excess of 100 per cent at 30 september 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)

