BRIEF-Lloyds posts lower operating costs, says economic outlook uncertain

* lloyds banking group plc to continue to expect to generate around 160 basis points of cet1 capital in 2016 pre dividend percent

* Loans and advances to customers were 1 percent lower at £452 billion (31 december 2015: £455 billion

* Loans and advances to customers £452bn

* Operating costs were £5,959 million in period, 2 per cent lower than in first nine months of 2015

* Outlook for uk economy remains uncertain

