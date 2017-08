Oct 26 (Reuters) - Nordnet Ab

* Nordic Capital Fund VIII acquires another 8,298,306 Nordnet shares, corresponding to 4.7 percent of outstanding shares

* Nordic Capital owns a total of 9.6 percent of Nordnet shares and votes

* Acquired shares at bid price of 37 SEK/share

* Nordic Capital and the Ohman Group - own and control in aggregate 72.3 per cent of all shares in Nordnet