BRIEF-Heineken Q3 beer volumes ahead of Reuters poll

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Heineken NV :

* Reports 2016 third quarter trading update

* Consolidated beer volume +2.0% organically, with growth in Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe offsetting weaker volume in Africa Middle East & Eastern Europe

* Performance in q3 was robust despite strong comparatives in americas and europe

* Q3 consolidated beer volume 54.0 million hls versus 53.1 million hls in Reuters poll

* Tough environment in Africa Middle East & Eastern Europe

* Full Year margin expectations remain unchanged despite continued adverse economic conditions in some developing markets

* Sees increasing currency headwinds

* In Russia volume declined double digit as market remained under pressure and volume was adversely impacted by high promotional price pressure

* Reported net profit for nine months was 1,239 million euros ($1.35 billion) (2015: 1,776 million euros), including asset impairment of 233 million euros

* Jean-François Van Boxmeer to be nominated for re-appointment at the 2017 AGM