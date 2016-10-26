FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Metro Bank posts first quarterly underlying profit as deposits grow
#Financials
October 26, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Metro Bank posts first quarterly underlying profit as deposits grow

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Metro Bank Plc :

* Metro bank reports 66 pct growth in deposits and first underlying profit

* Says revenue up 78 pct year-on-year to £53.4m ($69.4m)

* Underlying profit before tax1 at £0.6m (compared to a £3.4m loss in Q2 2016)

* Says deposits up 66 pct year-on-year to £7,297m ($9,486m)

* Says lending up 73 pct, year-on-year to £5,193m ($6,751m)

* The loan to deposit ratio increased to 71 pct (30 June 2016: 70 pct; 30 September 2015: 68 pct).

* Q4 will see a further fall as deposit re-pricing comes into effect following the reduction in base rate in August

* Common Equity Tier 1 capital ("CET1") as a percentage of risk weighted assets is 20.4 pct. Regulatory leverage ratio is 7.4 pct

* Says capital ratios remain robust and well above regulatory requirements

* Says we continue to show strong deposit growth even as cost of our deposits falls

* Says customer accounts have increased from 780,000 on 30 June 2016 to 848,000 at 30 September Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

