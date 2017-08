Oct 26 (Reuters) - Cegereal SA :

* 9 month IFRS gross rental income 36.1 million euro versus 33.0 million euros a year ago (+9.5 pct)

* 9 month portfolio occupancy rate 87.1 percent versus 92.2 percent year ago

* Anticipated departure of Boursorama will have a limited impact on 2016