Oct 26 (Reuters) - Baloise Holding Ltd :

* New share buy-back programme for one million shares. Cash-Upstream of 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.01 billion)to holding company between now and 2021

* Will continue to pursue its attractive dividend policy and will buy-back a further one million own shares