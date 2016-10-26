FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Insurer Storebrand's Q3 group result beats forecast
#Financials
October 26, 2016 / 5:50 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Insurer Storebrand's Q3 group result beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Storebrand Asa :

* Storebrand q3 group result nok 690 million (Reuters poll nok 598 million)

* Solvency II-margin of 165 percent

* Storebrand says dividends will normally be more than 35 pct of the group result before amortisation and after tax, a minimum half dividend is expected for 2016

* A target has been set for total nominal costs to be lower in 2018 compared with the level at the end of 2015. Storebrand will still make selected investments in growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
