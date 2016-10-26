BRIEF-Active Biotech partners with NeoTX for commercialization of ANYARA

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Active Biotech Ab

* Reg-Active Biotech and NeoTX enter into a partnership for the development and commercialization of ANYARA for immuno-oncology

* Under the terms of the agreement, Active Biotech grants NeoTX exclusive rights to develop and commercialize ANYARA worldwide in cancer indications

* The total deal value amounts to $71 million and is contingent upon achievement of clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones whereof Active Biotech will receive $250 000 as an initial payment upon signing

* Says in addition, NeoTX will pay Active Biotech progressive, double-digit royalties on its net sales