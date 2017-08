BRIEF-Syndicate Bank Sept-qtr profit down 75 pct

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Syndicate Bank Ltd

* Sept quarter net profit 824.2 million rupees versus profit of 3.32 billion rupees year ago

* Sept quarter interest earned 57.83 billion rupees versus 60.56 billion rupees year ago

* Sept quarter provisions 8.64 billion rupees versus 4.40 billion rupees year ago

* Sept quarter gross NPA 7.72 percent versus 7.53 percent previous quarter

* Sept quarter net NPA 5.03 percent versus 5.04 percent previous quarter

* Says provision coverage ratio as on sept 30, 2016 stood at 53.69 percent