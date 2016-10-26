FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-African Equity Empowerment Investments says FY HEPS up 39 pct
October 26, 2016 / 8:01 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-African Equity Empowerment Investments says FY HEPS up 39 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - African Equity Empowerment Investments Ltd :

* FY headline earnings per share increased by 39 pct from 31.06 cents to 43.13 cents

* A dividend of 12.3 mln rand was paid to shareholders on Feb.22 2016

* FY revenue from continuing operations 752.2 mln rand versus 672.2 mln rand year ago

* Group net asset value increased by 24 pct from 805 mln rand to 1 bln rand for the year ended Aug.31

* Has approved and declared a gross final dividend of 3.30 cents per share for year ended Aug.31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
