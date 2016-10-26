BRIEF-BZ WBK board member sees Q4 net profit down 10 pct y/y

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Bank Zachodni WBK SA

* The net profit of Poland's third-largest bank by assets, BZ WBK, will likely fall by 10 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, management board member Eamonn Crowley told a news conference on Wednesday.

* BZ WBK earlier on Wednesday reported a 10 percent annual fall in its third-quarter net profit reflecting the impact of a bank tax imposed earlier this year.

* Crowley also said the bank's ambition is to post a rise in next year's profit, despite that the lender expects a decline in the combined sector profit in 2017.

* "Our ambition is to raise (our) profit" Crowley said.

* BZ WBK is a unit of Spain's Banco Santander. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)