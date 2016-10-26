FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-NNIT Q3 operating profit up at DKK 70 million
October 26, 2016 / 6:50 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-NNIT Q3 operating profit up at DKK 70 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - NNIT A/S :

* Q3 revenue (by business area) 675 million Danish crowns ($99 million) versus 633 million crowns year ago

* Q3 operating profit 70 million crowns versus 62 million crowns year ago

* Outlook for 2016 in constant currencies is maintained with a reduced level of investment

* Revenue is forecasted to grow 5-8 percent in constant currencies in 2016

* Expected level of investments in 2016 is reduced from 6-7 percent to around 6 perecent of total revenue

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8199 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

