BRIEF-Ardent Leisure provides Dreamworld ride incident update

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Ardent Leisure Group

* Provides an update on tragic event of tuesday 25 october 2016 that occurred on dreamworld thunder river rapid ride

* At time of incident park was fully compliant with all required safety certifications

* Thunder river rapids ride had completed its annual mechanical and structural safety engineering inspection on 29 September 2016

* As per regulations, this safety audit was conducted by a specialist external engineering firm

* Details of this external audit will be provided to coroner and workplace safety investigators