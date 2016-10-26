UPDATE 3-Bumpy switch to new models hits Airbus Group's Q3 profits
* CFO warns suppliers not to lose operational focus amid M&A (Adds CFO comments on ramp-up in A350 production in 2017)
Oct 26 Safran :
* Safran Identity & Security announces opening of a site in Silicon Valley at the end of 2016
* Located in Redwood City, the new facility will have a specific focus on digital payment, digital identity and Internet of Things (IoT) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, Oct 26 Banco Santander Brasil SA , the nation's biggest foreign lender, beat third-quarter profit estimates on WEdnesday as aggressive loan repricing and rising fee income helped offset the impact of an unexepected jump in loan-loss provisions.
DUBAI, Oct 26 Equate Petrochemical Company is expected to launch an international bond later on Wednesday, banking sources told Reuters.