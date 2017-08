Oct 26 (Reuters) - MBF Group SA :

* Buys 44,573 shares in Vabun SA for 73,378 zlotys ($18,571), raising its stake in Vabun to 29.09 percent (1,352,873 shares) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9513 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)