10 months ago
October 27, 2016 / 4:55 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Bucher Industries 9mths net sales down at CHF 1,800 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Bucher Industries AG :

* In first nine months of current year, Bucher industries recorded a year-on-year decline of 5% in order intake and sales

* 9Mth net sales 1,800 million Swiss francs ($1.81 billion)versus 1,891 million francs year ago

* 9Mth order intake 1,693 million Swiss francs versus 1,783 million Swiss francs year ago

* The difficult situation in the market for agricultural machinery, especially in Europe and North America, is likely to continue to have a negative impact through to the end of the year.

* Kuhn Group's programme of cost-saving measures will only offset the fall in revenue to a limited extent.

* Kuhn division therefore expects to see a sharp decline in operating profit year-on-year.

* Overall, the group is expecting a downturn in sales and a significant fall in operating profit and group profit margins for the 2016 reporting year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9942 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

