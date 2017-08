BRIEF-Straumann Holding Q3 revenue up at CHF 213.8 mln

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Straumann Holding AG :

* Q3 revenue rises 13% (organic1) driven by double-digit increases across all businesses

* 9-Month revenue climbs 15% in Swiss francs (13% organic) to 675 million Swiss francs ($679.21 million)

* Group confirms full-year outlook (barring unforeseen circumstances)

* In North America, nine-month revenue grew nearly 16% (organic), driven by double-digit growth in implants.

* Q3 revenue 213.8 million Swiss francs versus 186.9 million francs year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9938 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)