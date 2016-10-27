FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Grandvision Q3 adjusted EBITDA growth down 1.9 pct
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 27, 2016 / 5:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Grandvision Q3 adjusted EBITDA growth down 1.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Grandvision NV :

* Says 9 month revenue grew by 6.1 pct at constant exchange rates (Q3: 4.9 pct) to 2,495 million euros ($2.72 billion) (Q3: 825 million euros)

* Adjusted EBITDA (i.e. EBITDA before non-recurring items) grew by 4.3 pct at constant exchange rates (Q3: 0.2 pct) to 411 million euros in the first 9 months with reported adjusted EBITDA growth of 2.8 pct (Q3: -1.9 pct)

* Grandvision remains confident in achieving its medium term objectives of delivering annual revenue growth of at least 5 pct

* Grandvision remains confident in achieving high single digit adjusted EBITDA growth at constant exchange rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9175 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.