FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Telenet Group Holding 9-month net profit falls to 41.6 million euros
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 27, 2016 / 5:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Telenet Group Holding 9-month net profit falls to 41.6 million euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Telenet Group Holding Nv

* 9-month net profit 41.6 million euros ($45.34 million) versus 135.4 million euros year ago

* 9-month operating profit 416.3 million euros versus 420.7 million euros year ago

* Revenue of 1,799.9 million euros in 9m 2016, +32 pct YOY

* BASE integration on track with joint organization since end-June and recent start of our mobile network upgrade

* On track to deliver on our full year 2016 outlook

* Targeting a 5-7 pct adjusted EBITDA CAGR over the 2015-2018 period

* Triple play customers at end of Sept. 1.13 million versus 1.08 million year ago

* Says ARPU per customer relationship (eur/month) stood at 53.2 versus 50.5 year ago

* Believe to be well equipped to achieve 220 million euros of annual runrate synergies by 2020 (on BASE integration and launch of ran upgrade program)

* Plans to invest in BASE's mobile network in order to secure profitable growth going forward. Hence, we reconfirm total integration costs of 300.0 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9175 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.