10 months ago
BRIEF-Stmicroelectronics Q3 operating profit stable at $90 mln
October 27, 2016 / 5:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Stmicroelectronics Q3 operating profit stable at $90 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - STMicroelectronics NV :

* Q3 net revenues of $1.80 billion, up 5.5 pct sequentially and 1.9 pct year-over-year

* Q3 gross margin of 35.8 pct, up 190 basis points sequentially; up 100 basis points year-over-year

* Q3 operating profit $90 million versus $91 million year ago

* Q3 net profit attributable to parent company $71 million versus $90 million year ago

* In q4, we anticipate at midpoint a sequential increase in net revenues of about 3.2 pct and a gross margin of about 37.0 pct

* Expects for 2016 to improve profitability and continue to generate solid free cash flow

* Expects Q4 2016 revenues to increase about 3.2 pct on a sequential basis, plus or minus 3.5 percentage points

* Gross margin in Q4 is expected to be about 37.0 pct plus or minus 2.0 percentage points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
