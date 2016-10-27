FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Molecular Partners 9-month net loss CHF14.8 million
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 27, 2016 / 5:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Molecular Partners 9-month net loss CHF14.8 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Molecular Partners AG :

* Ongoing strong financial position with 185.7 million Swiss francs ($186.86 million) in cash and short-term time deposits as of September 30, 2016

* Operating loss of 13.1 million francs and net loss of 14.8 million francs in first nine months of 2016

* Update on phase 2 strategy for MP0250: initiation for two phase 2 trials planned for 2017

* 9-month 2016 net loss of 14.8 million francs (9 months 2015: net loss of 1.5 million francs)

* For full year 2016, at constant exchange rates, company expects total expenses of around 50 million francs, of which around 6 million francs will be non-cash effective costs for share-based payments, ifrs pension accounting and depreciations.

* No guidance can be provided with regard to net cash flow projections Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9938 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.