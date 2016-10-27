BRIEF-Novacyt h1 consolidated group sales were up 11 pct to 4.95 million euros at constant exchange rates

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Novacyt SA :

* H1 consolidated group sales were 4.95 million euros ($5.40 million), representing +11 pct sales growth at constant exchange rates (+5 pct growth on H1 2015 at actual exchange rates)

* EBITDA loss was 1.6 million euros reflecting full year effect of 2015 commercial investment programme

* Pro forma group sales in H1 were 6.80 million euros, representing +44 pct sales growth compared with Novacyt, pre-primerdesign in H1 2015

* Expects some transitional impact with slower sales expected in French market during H2 2016

* Management continue to be focused on delivering on its objective of an accelerated EBITDA breakeven position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9173 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)